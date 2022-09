The fairs will be held on September 19 and 23 at the Animal Services Center on 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be holding two separate job fairs during the month of September.

Both job fairs will be held at the Animal Services Center on 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd. on September 19 and 23.

The positions that will be holding interviews for are Animal Services Officer, Animal Care Specialist and Records Specialist.