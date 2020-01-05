MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be making some changes to operations at its Animal Services Facility.

These changes are a way to help safeguard both Midland citizens and staff.

Starting May 4, hours for the shelter will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Phone calls will be answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you are in need of assistance after business hours, you can call the shelter at 432-685-7420. You are asked to dial 1 and leave a message, which an on-call officer will handle.

You can also call the Midland Police Department's non-emergency number at 432-685-7110.

Additionally, to reduce the number of people in the building and maintain proper social distancing, the shelter will implement a numbered ticket system.

Visitors to the shelter should take a number from the ticket dispenser located near the shelter entrance. They should then wait in the car until their ticket number is displayed on the "Now Serving" sign before coming into the building.

The City of Midland anticipates a waiting period because of these new measures and requests citizens' patience while they work to serve the public.

