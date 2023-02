These specials will last until February 18 and will allow people to adopt pets for $14.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services will be celebrating Valentine's Day with a "Be Mine" Adoption Special.

These specials will run from February 14 to 18 and cost people only $14 to adopt a pet. These adoptions will include a microchip, rabies/booster vaccinations and spay/neuter.