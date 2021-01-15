City of Midland and Midland County proclaims January as Crime Stoppers Month

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland and Midland County has proclaimed January as Crime Stoppers Month.
Midland Crime Stoppers, which is a 501c3, was put in place to make Midland a safer place to work, live, and raise families.
For those interested in donating to Midland Crime Stoppers to help fight crime, you can click here for more information.
If you want your company to become a Corporate Partner and take a stance against crime, then click here for more information or call the office at 432-684-9884.