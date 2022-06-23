City of Hobbs warns residents about phone scams

People can report these scams to the Hobbs Police Department by calling at 575-397-9265.

HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs has issued a warning to its residents about scam calls.

These calls are involving impersonators of the City of Hobbs requesting payment of charges that need to be made over the phone. The scammer is cold-calling people and saying that they owe $3,000 from an Amazon charge.

The City of Hobbs may be calling businesses in regards to their registration renewal payment, but will never ask for payment through a gift card or Amazon.