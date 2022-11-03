City of Hobbs warns residents about an increase in distemper cases

These cases have been recorded at the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center, and it typically spreads through direct contact or airborne exposure. Some of these symptoms include pus-discharge, fever, coughing and vomiting.

The city has provided some tips for pet owners in the area to protect their pets from this disease. Those include making sure animals are either microchipped or have tags on them so they are not thrown into the HACC, get a full series of distemper vaccinations, keep them away from wildlife animals, and be careful of having your pets interact with other unvaccinated pets.