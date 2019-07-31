HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs has extended a conditional offer of employment to hire its next police chief.

John Ortolano has reportedly accepted the offer as of July 31.

Ortolano will take the position previously occupied by Chris McCall, who retired in the beginning of 2019.

“Former Chief McCall and Acting Chief of Police Dunlap have positioned the department for its next steps, and it is my opinion that John Ortolano has strong proven management, systems, and culture changing leadership skills to sustain and expand that work," said Acting City Manager Manny Gomez.

Ortolano served on the Arizona Department of Public Safety for 21 years, holding the rank of Captain at the time of the accepting the offer. He serves as the Criminal Investigations Division, Gang Enforcement Bureau and Central District Commander in Phoenix.

He is also a veteran of the US Navy served as a Combat Medical Specialist in the US Army National Guard.

Ortolano has a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration towards Emergency and Disaster Management from American Military University.