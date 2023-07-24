City of Gardendale under boil water notice

The notice is due to a leak on FM 1788; we will alert you once the notice is lifted.

GARDENDALE, Texas — Due to a leak on FM 1788, the city of Gardendale is under a boil water notice.

The notice was sent out at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday, and the notice requires all customers to boil their water prior to consumption This includes washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth and drinking. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, we will alert you.