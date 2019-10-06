FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The City of Fort Stockton is warning its residents of a possible security breach of its data servers.

The IT infrastructure at city hall was infected with one of the many variants of ransomware. Ransomware holds information ‘hostage’ by asking for payment for the information to be returned.

The incident may involve certain customers and vendors personal information. The city says they are taking steps to fix the problem.

To protect yourself, the city suggests reviewing credit and debit card account statements. If suspicious payments or charges are made contact your bank.