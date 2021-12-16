x
City of Fort Stockton holds Christmas Movie Event

Movies will be shown at the Fort Stockton Convention Center from December 20-22
Credit: Fort Stockton City Hall

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The City of Fort Stockton will be holding a Christmas Movie Event from December 20-22. 

All three movies will be shown at the Fort Stockton Convention Center on 2181 W. I-10. 

The three movies being shown are 'Elf', 'Dr. Seuss: The Grinch' and 'The Polar Express'. 

There will be two movie showing times for each day. One will be at 3:30 p.m. and the other will be at 7:00 p.m.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The event is free and concessions will be available. 

The movie schedule for the event is: 

- December 20 - 'Elf'

- December 21 - 'Dr.Seuss: The Grinch' 

- December 22 - 'The Polar Express'

