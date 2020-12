You can bring it to 509 N. Valentine Street.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The City of Fort Stockton has told its community to recycle all items they have during Christmas and New Year's.

They have encouraged everyone to bring their recyclable items to 509 N. Valentine Street.

The city has added additional cardboard boxes to this location for the upcoming holidays.

They want to make sure everyone folds boxes when they put it inside the recycle containers.