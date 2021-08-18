City of Forsan experiencing water issues

The city says residents should boil their water once it has been restored.

FORSAN, Texas — The City of Forsan is experiencing a water outage Wednesday.

While the city posted on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. that the water should be restored in a few hours, they also warned residents that they should boil the water before consuming until further notice.

Forsan ISD dismissed at noon due to the water supply failure. Busses ran at 12:15 p.m.