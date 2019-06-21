BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring's water system will be getting some major updates.

The city has budgeted $1.5 million for water and sewer replacements, something city managers believe will improve the city.

"Foer the citizens, what we try to do is identify hot spots," said John Medina, the Assistant City Manager.

"What that means is we've had issues in that area and try to address all of them as we can, but try to hit the hot spots."

The city doesn't expect major water outages during construction.