City of Big Spring to start seal coating roadways

All vehicles have been asked to move away from the specific areas on the list provided by the city of Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring will begin to seal coat its roadways starting on July 20.

Areas that will be worked on include:

Tulane Avenue - Kentucky to I-20 Service Road

Rutgers Avenue - Baylor to Tulane

Bucknell Avenue - Rutgers to Dartmouth

Colgate Avenue - Rutgers to Kentucky

Purdue Avenue - Kentucky to Birdwell

Dartmouth Avenue - Baylor to Kentucky

Yale Avenue - Birdwell to Kentucky

The public has been asked to remove all its vehicles from these areas listed above. Owners will be contact first to move their vehicles.

Towing of vehicles will only be done as a last option. They will happen at the expense of the owners.