City of Big Spring to start seal coating roadways

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring will begin to seal coat its roadways starting on July 20.
Areas that will be worked on include:
- Tulane Avenue - Kentucky to I-20 Service Road
- Rutgers Avenue - Baylor to Tulane
- Bucknell Avenue - Rutgers to Dartmouth
- Colgate Avenue - Rutgers to Kentucky
- Purdue Avenue - Kentucky to Birdwell
- Dartmouth Avenue - Baylor to Kentucky
- Yale Avenue - Birdwell to Kentucky
The public has been asked to remove all its vehicles from these areas listed above. Owners will be contact first to move their vehicles.
Towing of vehicles will only be done as a last option. They will happen at the expense of the owners.
People can contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501 for any questions they have.