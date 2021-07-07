Local News
City of Big Spring to begin repairing water lines starting on July 8
Residents on Andree Street to Anna Street from West 7th to West 9th should expect low to no water pressure while the water line are repaired.
BIG SPRING, Texas — Utility crews will begin repairing water lines on the west side of Big Spring.
All the repair work will start on July 8.