City of Big Spring switching from dumpsters to roll-out trash containers

City officials say there has been plenty of conversation about the switch and wanted to clear up the reasons for the change.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is moving from dumpsters to roll out containers in the coming weeks.

Representatives say there has been a lot of discussion on this change, and has released their reasoning for the switch.

According to Public Works Director Shane Bowles, this new method is more cost-efficient for the city as one metal dumpster costs the same as 10 roll-out containers.

These new containers are also lighter than dumpsters and will cause less wear and tear on the equipment.

The city says the sanitation vehicles used for the large dumpsters will soon only be available via special order, making any replacements significantly more expensive than a truck to lift the roll-out vehicle.

Additionally, the city says this switch will help with illegal dumping as citizens will no longer have to share containers with others and can instead manage their own waste.

The city emphasized that roll-out containers have already been in use around the city for several years, and this change is done primarily to save costs.