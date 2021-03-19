City of Big Spring receives help from FEMA in an effort to mitigate property damage from the storm

The deadline to apply for this assistance will be April 21,2021.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring will be working with FEMA and TDEM to help residents with the damages leftover from thee recent winter storm.

President Biden added Howard County to the emergency declaration for the State of Texas. This allows residents to apply for financial assistance.

People can apply for the assistance until April 21,2021. Information that will be required for this assistance include a current phone number, your social security number, a list of your damages, and your address at the time of the disaster and your current address.