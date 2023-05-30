City of Big Spring Neighborhood Seal Coating project to begin on June 14

The city has released a map and a set of rules to follow, while the project will be taking place.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring will begin its Neighborhood Seal Coating project on June 14.

The city released a press release discussing some of the rules to follow, while they continue to work in all the areas shown on the map above.

The Seal coating process will take about two days to complete. Then around two weeks later, the excess rock will be swept away from the streets. All vehicles must be moved from the areas by 7:00 a.m. during the workdays. Any vehicle on the roads will be towed.

There will also be no yard watering to make sure water is not getting onto the streets. All sprinklers will need to be turned off until the seal coating is finished. Before the project takes place, the streets will be swept for debris.

If there are inclement weather conditions, there is a chance the project will be delayed until ideal weather conditions occur. If necessary, a new date will be announced through mybigspring.com.