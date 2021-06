Testing will be done across eight hours Wednesday to ensure the siren is working properly.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning its citizens that it will be conducting maintenance on the emergency warning siren.

This work will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23.

Short tests will be performed at intervals throughout the day. If you hear any sirens during the designated time period, there is no emergency and it is only a test.