City of Big Spring drinking water exceeds Maximum Contaminant Level

BIG SPRING, Texas — In a press release Thursday, the City of Big Spring announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality notified them that drinking water being supplied to their customers exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level for total trihalomethanes.

According to the release, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has established the MCL for total trihalomethanes to be 0.080 milligrams per liter.

Trihalomethanes are created when chlorine, added to water for disinfection, reacts with naturally-occurring organic matter in the water.

Prolonged ingestion of water containing higher levels of trihalomethanes can cause health issues for some people.

To combat the issue, the city will be adjusting PH levels, flushing the system, monitoring chlorine residuals and lowering tank levels.