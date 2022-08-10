City of Big Spring continues its annual seal coating project

People can find out what areas will be worked on by going to the City of Big Spring Facebook page.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has been working on its annual seal coating project since the beginning of August.

Each day, crews work on different parts of the city to make sure the road are drivable for residents. The City of Big Spring Facebook page has been updating residents each day about what areas of the city they are working on.

The City of Big Spring has also left reminders. Some of these include for motorists to prepare for delays near active work zones, asking for extreme caution when stopping, starting, or backing out of your driveway, and vehicles need to be removed from the street while crews are working.