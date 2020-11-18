City of Big Spring closes city-owned rentable facilities, rest of year

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has announced the closing of all city-owned rentable facilities for the rest of the year, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.
These facilities include the Dora Roberts Community Center and the Municipal Auditorium.
The Senior Center will also close to congregate dining but will continue to offer home-delivered meals as well as to-go meals.
The city will re-evaluate the decision on the closures in January 2021.
City staff will also contact anyone who has rented a facility.
For questions concerning rentable facilities, contact Terri Telchik at 432-264-2323, and for questions concerning the Senior Center please contact Gina Valencia at 432-267-1628.