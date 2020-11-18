City of Big Spring closes city-owned rentable facilities, rest of year

The City of Big Spring has announced the closing of all city-owned rentable facilities for the rest of the year, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has announced the closing of all city-owned rentable facilities for the rest of the year, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

These facilities include the Dora Roberts Community Center and the Municipal Auditorium.

The Senior Center will also close to congregate dining but will continue to offer home-delivered meals as well as to-go meals.

The city will re-evaluate the decision on the closures in January 2021.

City staff will also contact anyone who has rented a facility.