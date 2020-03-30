BIG SPRING, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached is from previous report that aired March 18, 2020.

The City of Big Spring announced they will be closing all city parks and rented facilities starting Wednesday, April 1.

The park closures are to encourage social distancing amid the COVID-119 Pandemic and include Comanche Trail Golf Course, Comanche Trail Park, Comanche Trail Lake, Moss Lake, and all other outside parks, such as Birdwell Park, ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, and Dr. Morgan Park.

The closed rented facilties include Dora Roberts Community Center, Municipal Auditorium, Comanche Trail Amphitheater, and all Comanche Trail Park Pavilions.

RELATED: New Mexico schools closed for rest of 2019-2020 year

The closures will last until April 30, but officials with the City say there is a possibility of an extension.

All City Offices will remain open by appointment only.

For any questions or concerns contact the City Manager's Office at 432-264-2401.

RELATED: Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

RELATED: City of Midland closes Dennis the Menace Park