BIG SPRING, Texas — Beginning Monday, July 29, 2019 through Monday, August 5, 2019, the City of Big Spring will be installing new valves throughout the Water Treatment Plant that will require the plant to be intermittently shut down.

The repairs are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. each evening and conclude by 5 a.m. each morning in an effort to keep citizens supplied with water during the day. The Water Plant will operate during the day and will only be shut down during the scheduled repairs.

The City of Big Spring urges residents to conserve water between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. This is to ensure that water lines and water towers maintain sufficient water to supply the needs of the city while the plant is not operational during the hours in which repairs are scheduled to be made.

If you have any questions or concerns you are urged to contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.