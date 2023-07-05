City of Big Spring and Keep Big Spring Beautiful to hold an eWaste Recycling Day

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring and Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be holding an eWaste Recycling Day on July 15.
The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until the truck fills. It will be held at the Big Sandy Landfill on 3810 Old Colorado City Hwy in Big Spring. All electronics will be responsibly recycled.
Some of the accepted items include computers, lithium batteries, computer accessories, printers, copiers, gaming systems and many more. For more information about the event and what can be recycled, either call Ken Meeks at 817-919-6229 or go to the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.