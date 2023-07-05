City of Big Spring and Keep Big Spring Beautiful to hold an eWaste Recycling Day

This event will be on July 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Big Sandy Landfill.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring and Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be holding an eWaste Recycling Day on July 15.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until the truck fills. It will be held at the Big Sandy Landfill on 3810 Old Colorado City Hwy in Big Spring. All electronics will be responsibly recycled.