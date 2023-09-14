City of Andrews warns residents about early signs of blue-green algae at Lakeside Park

It is recommended by the city to not make contact with the water or to allow your pets to enter or drink the water.

The City of Andrews has posted on social media that water at Lakeside Park is currently showing early signs of blue-green algae.

According to the Facebook post, this situation is not uncommon during this time of the year related to warm temperatures and good rainfall. Fish have reportedly either died or gasping for air at the top of the water.

The City of Andrews has reported this to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. At this time, no one should make contact with the water or allowed their pets to enter or drink the water since blue-green algae is potentially dangerous.