ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews is providing assistance for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who have been recently laid off or had their pay or hours significantly reduced can qualify to have their utility bills waived from mid-February to mid-April.

To qualify, residents must meet the criteria above and present a form of correspondance or document from their employer showing they meet the criteria.

Customers should also write their account number on that document and deposit it in the drop box at City Hall or with the cashier at the drive-through window. They can also email it to ajones@cityofandrews.org.

Applications for a waiver should be submitted before May 15.

If a resident applied for the waiver in March they do not need to reapply for April as the new bill will automatically be waived.

For more information you can visit the City of Andrews Facebook page.

