ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews Splash Park will officially open on May 23.

The splash park will have kiddie swim, Tuesday-Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Kiddie swim is for children grades 3 and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult during this time.

After the kiddie swim period, regular swim hours will begin at 1:00 p.m.