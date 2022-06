The new tank will increase the city's storage capacity and alleviate the stress put on well field pumps.

ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews has provided an update on its new water storage tank.

This new tank will be able to store 500,000 gallons of water.

It will increase the city's storage capacity and alleviate the stress put on well field pumps.

The city says it will also improve the aquifer's ability to recharge.

At this time the city has not provided an update on when they expect the tank to be finished.

Pictures posted to the City of Andrews Facebook page show the tank's progress.