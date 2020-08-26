x
City of Andrews encourages citizens to fill 2020 census

Andrews is over 5% below the Texas self-reporting rate and nearly 10% below the national response rate.
Credit: AP
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla.

ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews is making one last push for its citizens to fill out the 2020 census before the deadline hits.

According to census data, the national self-response rate sits at 64.5% while Texas sits at 59.8%.

However, Andrews is below this with a self-response rate of 54.6%.

Andrews officials are hoping to make sure Andrews County is accurately represented at the federal level.

Census counts help determine things like federal funding or congressional representation.

The deadline for the 2020 census is September 30. 

If you have not already filled out your census, whether you are a citizen of Andrews County or not, you can click here. The census takes only five minutes and is easy to fill out.
