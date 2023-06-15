City of Alpine establishes Drought Contingency Plan

The city is looking to implement these voluntary measures for residents using the municipal water supply.

ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine has decided to implement an emergency Drought Contingency Plan due to the current conditions in the area.

This is effective starting on June 15, 2023. The measures established by the city are voluntary at this time.

Some of these measures include customers watering their lawns on even or odds days based on their street addresses, reducing the use of water in public parks and facilities with the goal to reduce vegetation loss and to reduce water use from all commercial and industrial users to help save the water for human consumption.

Despite these measures being considered voluntary, this could change/become mandatory if the drought conditions get worse.