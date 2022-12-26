City of Alpine under boil water notice

The notice was issued Sunday afternoon.

ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine is under a boil water notice as of 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.

This notice is due to a main line break on North Highway 118.

Anyone using water from the sink should boil and cool it prior to drinking it or using it for any other form of consumption like cooking, washing your hands and face, or brushing your teeth.

Alternatively, residents can use bottled water for these reasons.

The city will issue a notice when the water becomes safe to drink without boiling.