MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Hall will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday June 2nd. City spokeswoman Erin Bailey confirmed the closure with NewsWest 9 saying, it's as a precautionary measure.

Viewers tell NewsWest 9 they received communication from managers saying not to report to work tomorrow downtown.

Rumors of additional protests have circulated online and through social media Monday, though none have been verified at this time.

A large crowd gathered to protest racial injustice outside of Midland Park Mall Sunday evening. As night fell, the demonstration moved to block the intersection of Midkiff and Loop 250 before police dispersed the crowd. A second demonstration could be seen forming outside of the mall for a second night of protest Monday.

Stay with NewsWest 9 as we learn more.

RELATED: Hundreds protest racial injustice in Midland and Odessa