ODESSA, Texas — One way to bring in the new year is lighting fireworks.

If you're planning on ringing in 2020 with a bang, it's important to do it safely.

DPS troopers say they wrote over 350 DUI citations last year.

"This year we're hoping because it's during a weekday - might be a little slower," Fire Marshall Michelle Cervantes said.

If you're hitting the town, troopers say have a plan, either by having a designated driver or using a ride-sharing service.



"You're ending a year and you want to begin a year with your loved ones," Cervantes said.



Whether you're driving or lighting fireworks, here are some things the city fire marshalls want you to know:

Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to the weather.

When buying fireworks make sure to light them out in the county.

You'll also need to be on private property with permission from the owner.

Because if not, you could see a fine as grand as $2,000.

In Midland County, all fireworks, even sparklers are completely legal for NYE. The same goes for Ector County.

Law enforcement says, regardless of the situation, don't be afraid to call 911 this new year if there's a problem.

After all, that's what the police are there for.

RELATED: Arkansas 'firework war' ends with blown off fingers, several arrests







