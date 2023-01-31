City crews prepare for slick conditions

The City of Odessa is using sand trucks on intersections.

ODESSA, Texas — Crews, whether it be Texas Department of Transportation or city crews, are putting in the prep work to prepare for the next freeze, and part of that is in the form of sand trucks.

What exactly is that?

"A sand and salt mixture, so with that salt in there it melts the ice," said Robert Price, Street Maintenance Supervisor for the City of Odessa.

The sand also provides some traction and prevents vehicles from sliding. The City of Odessa hits all the major traffic areas.

"We pretty much just do major intersections, and the overpasses all through the underpasses, mainly on the major streets or wherever we got slick spots," said Price.

They also keep an ear out and send trucks out anywhere first responders need help.

"City dispatch, OPD, will call if needed, if they have to come out, and they need extra help, they'll call me," said Price.

It's also important that if you don't have to go out and drive Wednesday not to, and if you do, be extra careful.