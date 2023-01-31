City crews prepare for slick conditions

ODESSA, Texas — Crews, whether it be Texas Department of Transportation or city crews, are putting in the prep work to prepare for the next freeze, and part of that is in the form of sand trucks.
What exactly is that?
"A sand and salt mixture, so with that salt in there it melts the ice," said Robert Price, Street Maintenance Supervisor for the City of Odessa.
The sand also provides some traction and prevents vehicles from sliding. The City of Odessa hits all the major traffic areas.
"We pretty much just do major intersections, and the overpasses all through the underpasses, mainly on the major streets or wherever we got slick spots," said Price.
They also keep an ear out and send trucks out anywhere first responders need help.
"City dispatch, OPD, will call if needed, if they have to come out, and they need extra help, they'll call me," said Price.
It's also important that if you don't have to go out and drive Wednesday not to, and if you do, be extra careful.
"Use extreme caution, and just again, allow plenty of time to travel to and from your destination, reduce your speed, maintain your distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, and if you absolutely must stop, avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you begin to skid," said Steve LeSueur, Community Relations Officer with the Odessa Police Department.