City council raises water, sewer, solid tax rates; sets property tax rate

All tax rate measures were passed unanimously.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council voted on several tax rates during its September 15 meeting.

Council members voted to raise the water, sewer and solid waste rates by 2.5%. The reason for the tax raise is to help pay for line repairs.

Additionally, the city council says while real estate property has gone up slightly, city-wide average property values have gone down a small amount due to commercial and mineral decline.

The property tax rate was settled at $0.4777115 per $100. This represents a "no new revenue" rate.