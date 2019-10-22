MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council provided an update on the progress of the downtown Centennial Park at the meeting on October 22.

According to the council, residents should expect to see structures popping up as soon as November or December 2019. The park is scheduled to be completed on April 28, 2020.

The public and private partnership is between the City of Midland, the Scharbauer Foundation, Concho Resources and the Downtown Midland Management District.

The project will cost the city $2 million and the private entities $15 million, including landscaping and several amenities.

"We're trying our best to give kids a place to cool off when it's 110 degrees outside and just a place where you can come through, I mean the convention center along with the park is really our city center," said Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy.

