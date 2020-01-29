MIDLAND, Texas — The city council gave the go-ahead to spend $6M on road improvements throughout the city.

Most of them are in central Midland just south of Loop 250.

Roads like Godfrey, Ward, Haynes and about 20 more streets.

"These streets get to the point where they're developing potholes, pavement is extremely old, And so what the Midland Inlay Project does is it allow us to come in, remove the old pavement and repave the streets," said Transportation Manager Gabe McClelland.

The project will start in the spring and the city hopes to have the road improvements finished by August 2020.