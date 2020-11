City Bank has announced its plan to give away $60,000 to 30 nonprofits in the Permian Basin.

Those chosen will be picked based on a total number of votes.

Voting will take place between Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.

Those voting will be limited to one vote per email.