MIDLAND, Texas — As Midland continues to top America's list of fastest growing populations, officials like J.Ross Lacy know they're facing a unique situation.

"We're in a crunch with 5 to 6 percent growth every year, there's no other place in the country that can say that, and that's why Midland is the fastest growing city in America," said Lacy.

Though Lacy says relief is on the way.

"Right now there are over 5,300 housing units 'in process,' that includes 4,300 apartment units and 1,000 housing units, and as we continue more are coming on the line," said Lacy.

One part of that list is the site plan for a 216 unit apartment complex that was approved by city council on June 11.

The development from Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper will be built along the soon to be finished Tradewinds Boulevard extension to Thomason.

The development will offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments.

The complex will be the third housing development approved for development along the Tradewinds Boulevard extension.

"I'm excited to see when Tradewinds boulevard is finally open and we've had a lot of delays because of the weather, but that's going to open up an entertainment corridor and a housing corridor that will address some of the needs that are community has," said Lacy.

The latest Tradewinds development received unanimous approval from the city council, which Lacy attributes to the council's commitment to provide more affordable housing.

"We have to really add additional supply to the market to get the rents to go down, and I know right now people outside the oil and gas industry that are struggling," said Lacy.