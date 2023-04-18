Cinergy in Midland to receive 27,000 square foot expansion

Amusement Entertainment Management will be spearheading the expansion project, which is expected to be finished around August 2024.

MIDLAND, Texas — Cinergy in Midland will be receiving a 27,000 square foot expansion to its current facility.

The expansion will be overseen by Amusement Entertainment Management. AEM will be working on the already 53,000 square foot facility that plans to add 18 bowling lanes, four digital projection axe throwing bays, three thrilling quick-play escape rooms, and many more fun virtual/interactive activities and games.

"We are delighted to work alongside Cinergy in delivering a best-in-class entertainment experience for the residents of Midland,” said AEM Director of Client Services Jackie Zilligen.