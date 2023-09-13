Cinergy Entertainment Group acquires formally-owned Regal Cinemas location in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced that it recently acquired a formerly-owned Regal Cinemas located in Midland.
The group also announced its acquisition of a former-owned Regal Cinemas location in Amarillo.
“We couldn’t be more excited to invest in these real estate properties within the communities that we already know so well,” said Jeff Benson, Founder & CEO. “This will be our second real estate acquisition in Amarillo and our third acquisition in the Midland-Odessa area, and we are invigorated by the opportunity to continue to be a part of these growing communities.”
According to a press release from the Cinergy Entertainment Group, they have not made a decision yet on what to do with these newly acquired locations.
The location in Midland for the formerly owned Regal Cinemas is 4915 Loop 250 Frontage Road. Regal Tall City closed its doors on July 20, 2023.