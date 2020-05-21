TEXAS, USA — Cicadas, those little bugs that make a familiar hissing sound, are making their way back to Texas.

The bugs have been underground for about 17 years, but are now emerging.

Many are heading to East Texas, but here in West Texas we'll see a different type of cicada.

"Well, we don't have the species or the genus of periodic cicadas here in West Texas," said Michael Nickell with Sibley Nature Center .

"The reason they're called annual cicadas is we have adults every year, we just have staggered generations or overlapping generations rather," Nickell said.

In Texas, cicadas usually come out in mid to late summer. The breeds you'll see in West Texas usually have a life cycle of two to five years.

