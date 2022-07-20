Chuy's Tex-Mex donates $8,200 to the Bynum School

MIDLAND, Texas — The Bynum School recently received a $8,200 donation from Chuy's Tex-Mex in Midland.
A check presentation ceremony happened on July 19 and celebrated Chuy's fundraising success and the impacts the funds will have within the community.
"We can't express how grateful we are for Chuy's support," said Bynum School Executive Director Keri St. John. "Thanks to their generosity and community support, we will be able to continue to meet our students' academic, behavioral, and vocational needs."
The Bynum School is a private school that provides year-round educational and vocational programs for students with disabilities.