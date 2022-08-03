Chuy's takes one step closer to opening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Planning and Zoning Department has voted to approve alcohol sales for Chuy's Restaurant.
Chuy's will be off of Loop 250 where the Logan's Roadhouse once was. It was actually previously approved for alcohol sales, but the permit lapsed a year ago. There were no objections prior to the meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Committee said the business fits with their Tall City Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan that encourages the development of places where residents can gather and socialize to build connections.