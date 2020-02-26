ODESSA, Texas — Connection Christian Church in Odessa is offering Ashes to Go for Ash Wednesday.

This is the fifth year the church will be offering the service, which is part of a nationwide new approach to an old tradition.

During Ash Wednesday, clergy and lay people will visit a variety of places in Odessa to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes to mark the beginning of Lent.

The church will be at the following locations on February 26:

7-8 a.m.: Stripes at Faudree and 191

9 a.m.: Market Street on JBS Parkway

12 p.m.: Medical Center Hospital chapel

4-5 p.m.: H-E-B parking lot near Chick-fil-A on 42nd St.

7 p.m.: Connection Christian Church sanctuary

For more information on the services you can visit the church's Facebook page.

RELATED: ‘Ashes-to-go’ Odessa church bringing Ash Wednesday to the streets