The event will be Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

MONAHANS, Texas — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will be holding their 2022 church bazaar on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.

The family-friendly event is focused on honoring Ward County law enforcement and first responders.

It will feature food, drink and beer booths, as well as a DJ, a bake sale, games, bingo, a washer tournament and a cornhole tournament.