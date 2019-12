MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday evening, the Midland Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Mariana.

The fire, reported around around 9:30 p.m., was caused by the ignition of a natural Christmas tree.

The fire started on the first floor and extended to the second.

MFD extinguished the fire within 45 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

RELATED: O Christmas Tree! This one is worth $15.5 million

RELATED: Christmas memorial honors victims of violent crime