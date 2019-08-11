ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Board of REALTORS’ Christmas Tour of Homes is back. The annual event is an opportunity to enjoy elaborate adornments and return home with new holiday decorating ideas while helping local students afford a college education.

This year’s Christmas Tour of Homes will take place on Sunday, December 8th. Attendees will be able to drive their own vehicles from house to house. They will also get a chance to tour the inside and outside of each home at their leisure.

This year’s participating homes are:

· The Lawrence’s - #18 Santa Fe

· The Coots’ – 63 La Promesa Cir

· The Chesnut’s - #2 E Wavyleaf Ct

· The Daniels’ – 66 Shiloh Rd

Since its beginning, the Christmas Tour of Homes has generated more than $200,000 that the Odessa Board of REALTORS has donated to a scholarship fund at Odessa College and an endowment for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. This year, the Odessa Board of REALTORS has added Texas Tech Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin to its list of scholarship recipients. This year’s goal is to raise $35,000 for the scholarship fund.

The Odessa Board of REALTORS launched a new website for the Christmas Tour of Homes: www.OdessaChristmasTour.com. There you can purchase tickets for the tour and find more information about this year’s tour.

Odessa Board of REALTORS