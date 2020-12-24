x
Christmas Eve Services in Midland and Odessa

Here is a list of Churches holding Christmas Eve Services. Some are in-person, while others are virtual.

ODESSA, Midland — Here is a list of Churches holding Christmas Eve Services in Midland and Odessa. 

Some are in-person, while others are virtual. 

These are not all the churches in the Midland/Odessa area that will be holding services, but a handful indeed. 

ODESSA CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

  • Odessa First Assembly: 7:00p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Immanuel Odessa: 4:30 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
  • Odessa Bible Church: 5pm & 7pm
  • Antioch Christian: 6:00 p.m.-7:00p.m.
  • Ashbury United Methodist Church: 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • Mission Dorado: 5:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
  • Christmas at Crossroads: 5:00 p.m. (Odessa) and 5p.m. (West Odessa)
  • Kingdom Church: 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
  • Connection Christian Church: 6:00 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church: 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

MIDLAND CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

  • First Presbyterian Church of Midland: 4:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. (multiple services)
  • Fannin Terrace Baptist Church: 5:30 p.m.
  • First United Methodist Church: 4:45 p.m. (virtual)
  • St. Ann’s Parish: 5:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m. (multiple services)
  • First Baptist Midland- 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
  • Stonegate Fellowship: 3:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (multiple services)
  • Midland Bible Church: 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Luke’s United Methodist Church: 6:30 p.m.
  • Mid-Cities Community Church: 3:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (multiple services)
  • GCR Church of Christ: 4:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

If you need more information about Christmas Eve services from these churches, you can visit their Facebook pages or their websites. 

