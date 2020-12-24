Here is a list of Churches holding Christmas Eve Services. Some are in-person, while others are virtual.

ODESSA, Midland — Here is a list of Churches holding Christmas Eve Services in Midland and Odessa.

Some are in-person, while others are virtual.

These are not all the churches in the Midland/Odessa area that will be holding services, but a handful indeed.

ODESSA CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

Odessa First Assembly: 7:00p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Immanuel Odessa: 4:30 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Odessa Bible Church: 5pm & 7pm

Antioch Christian: 6:00 p.m.-7:00p.m.

Ashbury United Methodist Church: 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Mission Dorado: 5:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Christmas at Crossroads: 5:00 p.m. (Odessa) and 5p.m. (West Odessa)

Kingdom Church: 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Connection Christian Church: 6:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church: 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

MIDLAND CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

First Presbyterian Church of Midland: 4:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. (multiple services)

Fannin Terrace Baptist Church: 5:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church: 4:45 p.m. (virtual)

St. Ann’s Parish: 5:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m. (multiple services)

First Baptist Midland- 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Stonegate Fellowship: 3:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (multiple services)

Midland Bible Church: 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church: 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Cities Community Church: 3:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (multiple services)

GCR Church of Christ: 4:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.